Creators of “Pokemon Go” and the NBA will release a game

American video game company Nianticdeveloper of the hit virtual reality video game Pokemon Goprepares the launch for mobile phones of a basketball game in collaboration with the nbain which he will try to make the possibilities of the metaverse accessible to everyone.

With this, the company seeks to create an experience in which the movements in the real world by fans of this sport are mixed with elements of virtual reality, Very much in the style of the experience he provided in 2016 with “Pokemon Go”, let’s remember that here the players could hunt different creatures, through the screen of their mobile.

In this way, just like in Pokemon Go, no need for an expensive virtual reality headset, since with the screen of mobile devices it will be enough.

The phone is the “perfect” tool for realizing a “metaverse in the real world” that is accessible and has a social dimension, John Hanke, Niantic’s president and CEO, revealed in an interview.

“It’s important that we encourage social interactions in the real world, like going outside, going to a restaurant or meeting friends. Putting on a VR (virtual reality headset) and playing alone seems very lonely and scary to me. I trust that humanity does not go in this direction,” he adds.

What is “NBA All-World”?

In “NBA All-World”, each player, with his virtual character, must walk down the street and there he will meet virtual basketball players, that will be NBA stars like Lebron James or the characters of other users. And they will play each other in one-on-one duels or in three-point contests.

“NBA All-World” will be free, but users will be able to pay to acquire virtual objects that will allow them to advance faster in the game or customize their basketball player with shoes from brands that sponsor this title.

In addition to the pull of being a game about the NBA, one of the most followed sports competitions in the world, Hanke is confident that “the success of ‘Pokemon Go’ will undoubtedly help us” to attract brands “to work” with us. .

