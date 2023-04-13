Creatures of the Lord – Bem Paraná

SYNOPSIS
Not recommended for children under 12 years old
Creatures of the Lord is a psychological drama set in an Irish fishing village swept by natural phenomena. The plot focuses on a mother (Emily Watson) who, torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong, decides to lie to protect her family, which is her most precious possession. But the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her peers and her own life puts that decision in jeopardy. Can a lie irreversibly shatter an entire family and community unit? Will she be able to bear the consequences of her actions?
Trailer
Datasheet
April 13, 2023 At the movies / 1h 36min / Drama
Directed by: Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis
Screenplay by Shane Crowley, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
Original title God’s Creatures
CAST
Emily Watson
Character: Aileen O’Hara
Paul Mescal
Character: Brian O’Hara
Aisling Franciosi
Character: Sarah Murphy
Declan Conlon
Character: Con O’Hara
Marion O’Dwyer
Character: Mary Fitz
Toni O’Rourke
Character: Erin O’Sullivan
Brendan McCormack
Character: Francie D’Arcy
Isabelle Connolly
Character: Emma Daly