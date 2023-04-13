Creatures of the Lord – Bem Paraná

SYNOPSIS

Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Creatures of the Lord is a psychological drama set in an Irish fishing village swept by natural phenomena. The plot focuses on a mother (Emily Watson) who, torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong, decides to lie to protect her family, which is her most precious possession. But the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her peers and her own life puts that decision in jeopardy. Can a lie irreversibly shatter an entire family and community unit? Will she be able to bear the consequences of her actions?