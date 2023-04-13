Creatures of the Lord – Bem Paraná

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

SYNOPSIS

Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Creatures of the Lord is a psychological drama set in an Irish fishing village swept by natural phenomena. The plot focuses on a mother (Emily Watson) who, torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong, decides to lie to protect her family, which is her most precious possession. But the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her peers and her own life puts that decision in jeopardy. Can a lie irreversibly shatter an entire family and community unit? Will she be able to bear the consequences of her actions?

Trailer

Datasheet

April 13, 2023 At the movies / 1h 36min / Drama

Directed by: Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis

Screenplay by Shane Crowley, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

Original title God’s Creatures

CAST

Emily Watson

Character: Aileen O’Hara

Paul Mescal

Character: Brian O’Hara

Aisling Franciosi

Character: Sarah Murphy

Declan Conlon

Character: Con O’Hara

Marion O’Dwyer

Character: Mary Fitz

Toni O’Rourke

Character: Erin O’Sullivan

Brendan McCormack

Character: Francie D’Arcy

Isabelle Connolly

Character: Emma Daly

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Find out WHEN the new trailer for ‘The Flash’ should be released – CinePOP Cinema

According to The Flash Film News, DC intends to release the new trailer for ‘The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved