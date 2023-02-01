Credits return to buy designs (season 3)

It is not a secret to anyone that the long-awaited “sequel” to the popular Blizzard game did not have a good launch. The press and players have been fairly critical of the game’s technical, balance, and overly monetization issues. The developers have made changes and improvements little by little, but it seems that one is coming that would be liked by the community. We will be able to earn free Overwatch Credits again, simply by playing Overwatch 2, and use them to buy legendary and epic skins after Season 3.

This announcement came via an official Blizzard post in which they discuss the lessons Season 2 taught them. In addition to skimming the changes to Ramattra and improvements to competitive matchmaking, they explained how the Hero Gallery will be changing.

How will we get Credits in Overwatch 2?

After the arrival of season 3, all players will be able to get up to 1500 credits as free rewards and 500 more as premium rewards throughout the battle pass in Overwatch 2.

What can be bought with them?

Added to this are the changes to the hero gallery. Almost all the epic and legendary designs or ‘skins’ that existed before the launch of Overwatch 2 can be purchased with Credits. That includes designs that used to be exclusive to annual events. In second place, they will reduce the standard price of those legendary skins to 1500 coins or credits.

That means, every season, all players can get a legendary skin of their choice in the hero gallery of Overwatch 2 just by playing and without having to make any purchase.

While we welcome these changes, there is still a lot of work to be done. It would be nice if the battle pass could also be purchased with credits, for example, and further reduce the grinding required to complete some weekly missions. We’ll see how this game continues to evolve.

Source: Blizzard