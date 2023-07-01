Creed III (2023) *** 4K UHD Review – FilmBlog

in less than two weeks Creed III (2023) The new sequel to the Rocky spin-off, available on Blu-ray and UHD. We won’t see Sylvester Stallone in front of the camera this time around, but he gets a producer’s credit, as does Ryan Coogler – director of the first film. Ryan couldn’t make Creed II (2018) because he was busy producing Black Panther (2018), but I don’t understand why he didn’t want to make a third film. The man was working on that other follow-up film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), but it was largely already in production.

Brief Contents: After dominating the world of boxing, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is flourishing in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after a lengthy prison sentence, he’s eager to prove he deserves his chance in the ring. A confrontation between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must risk his future to fight Damian – a fighter with nothing to lose.

When I first saw the movie, I felt somewhat like Clubber Lang (Mr. T), a champion who had already won everything he could and now enjoyed a prosperous life with his family. wanted to take, against a Hungry boxer with nothing to lose and wanted to claim his spot in the spotlight, Well, it was rumored that Mr. t will also effectively return Creed III, but it is not yet confirmed. The writers have added a twist by making them friends with bad childhood past, one of whom has disappeared behind bars for some time. So a kind of ‘payback time’ is Damien’s great inspiration. And it resulted in a few fireworks, but nothing came back.

Well, Jonathan Majors Isn’t Just An Actor With Muscles, he is first and foremost a good actor who has already shone in the series “Lovecraft Country”. The man is now in bad records and for a moment it seemed like the end of the story as he was arrested for strangling a girlfriend who was injured. But the last twist in this story is that now that woman must have been accused of beating. Anyway, this sounds like a he-said conflict we’ll never know the details of. But if you’re at the helm of Rolling Stone magazine, it won’t be easy for the actor to turn a new chapter and start fresh.

The film also features a replacement for Victor Drago (Florian Munteanu) and the return of Tessa Thompson. Even though he has very less screen time and you can’t say about any significant impact on the story. The woman suddenly appears to be able to hear or they have forgotten that she was deaf in the previous films.

I was surprised, this one Creed III This also directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who not only plays the lead role but also holds the credit of producer. The story was written by Ryan Coogler and he pitched it to his brother Keenan Coogler to write the screenplay. Keenan himself recently penned the script for Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), a film that was not an immediate three-pointer and is likely where Keenan was looking for work. But luckily they also brought in an experienced screenwriter, Oscar nominee Zack Baylin (king richard,

As for the battles, they weren’t really special. Not a lot of preparation and I don’t think it was a tough fight in the end. Also, fighting in less than 10 minutes for over 36 minutes in the final fight is ridiculous. It appears that both fighters had no strategy and Damien appears to be a brutal boxer, not a decidedly good boxer. Rocky V (1990) may have been a weaker film, had more creativity in the way the fights were done and Tommy Gunn who played a similar role was nothing but a dumb brute, but he had the technique too. And of course, the fact that Tommy Morrison was a world champion boxer in real life may have contributed as well. Anyway, apart from these minor problems, the film is good. It bothers me that Sylvester Stallone didn’t want to do this third film with Michael B. Jordan, but there was tension with the film’s producers. But 13 July 2023 To appear Creed III 4K UHD, on Blu-ray and DVD.