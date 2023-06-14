‘Creed III’ and two other recent blockbusters on Prime Video



Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has many top movies in its catalogue. FilmTotaal took a look at the streaming service’s offerings again today and handpicked three perfect movie recommendations for you.

creed iii (2023)

Michael B. Jordan |Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Major, Tessa Thompson, et al |After dominating the world of boxing, Adonis Creed has prospered in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing star Damian reappears after a lengthy prison sentence, he’s eager to prove he deserves a chance in the ring. However, the confrontation between the former friends soon becomes more than just a boxing match.

bones and all (2022)

Luca Guadagnino |Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, et al |Eighteen-year-old Marine has an insatiable desire for human flesh. After one more incident, his father had had enough. Since then he is on his own. During his trip to America, he learns that there are other people like him. She meets the awkward Sully and the young Lee, among others. He develops an intimate relationship with the latter.

Air (2023)

Ben Affleck |Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, et al |Sonny Vaccaro is the marketing boss of Nike. The company isn’t doing too well: Mochi is poised to explode. Vaccaro comes up with a risky plan: to sign a sponsorship deal with recently broken star basketball player Michael Jordan. Despite some resistance, the deal is finally done. A golden move, as the collaboration will be a great success.