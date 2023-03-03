We have Creed III in the movie theaters of Cinesystem Hortolândia! The third adventure of the son of Apollo Creed has the potential to be one of the great successes of the year. But it doesn’t stop there, because just below we’ll talk about the synopsis of this and all the other movies that are showing!

Creed III

Synopsis: On the heels of dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has thrived in both his career and his family life. When childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence, he’s eager to prove he deserves his chance in the ring. The face between old friends is more than a simple fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to fight Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Session times: 14:30 | 17:00 | 19:30 | 21:50

The Mummies and the Lost Ring

Synopsis: The Mummies is a fun family animation adventure that follows three Egyptian mummies who accidentally enter the modern world. The film is filled with humor, adventure and emotion – showing the true value of friendship, teamwork and believing in yourself.

Session times: 14:20 | 16:20

Avatar: The Way of Water

Synopsis: A decade after the events of the first film, Avatar 2: The Way to Water follows the story of the Sully family: Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children. The feature will also present the dangers that await them in this new adventure, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they face to survive and, of course, the tragedies they suffer.

Session time: 7:15 pm

Missing

Synopsis: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hampered by international bureaucracy.

Session times: 18:15 | 20:30

Puss in Boots 2 – The Last Wish

Synopsis: In this risky adventure, Puss in Boots and Kitty will count on the help – against their most acute instincts – of the stray rats, chatty and tirelessly optimistic, Perro. Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks and a surprising version of the Three Bears, a not-so-small Little John Trumpet, and the terrifying bounty hunter, Big Bad Wolf.

Session times: 15:15 | 17:00

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Synopsis: Scott Lang deals with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. As he tries to rebalance his life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he is confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again don the uniform and learn to fight alongside the Wasp, working together to uncover secrets from the past.

Session times: 2:00 pm | 14:30 | 16:30 | 17:30 | 19:00 | 20:00 | 21:30