“Creed III” is featured in the Top 10 New Movies to Watch at Home

The cinema success “Creed III” is the main release of the week’s digital programming, which also receives the action comedy “Ghosted” (little recommended by the critics), Brazilian comedies, horror and award-winning films, including two Oscar 2023 finalists, “Tár” and “Close”. Check out the top 10 new movies available on online rentals and streaming services.

| CREED III | VOD*

The third film in the franchise, which began as a spinoff of “Rocky”, highlights the rivalry and confrontation between the title character (played by Michael B. Jordan) and the challenger Damien, played by Jonathan Majors (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”). A former friend gone a different way, Damien comes out of prison believing that Creed lived the life he deserved and intends to claim it all for himself by besting him in the ring.

In addition to starring in the franchise, Jordan also makes his debut as a director in this continuation, which again has the participation of actresses Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, but lost Sylvester Stallone. The veteran actor has decided to retire Rocky Balboa.

The screenplay is by Zach Baylin (“King Richard”) and Keenan Coogler (screenwriter of “Space Jam: The New Legacy” and brother of the director of the first “Creed”, Ryan Coogler), and the result surpasses the previous feature, leaving definitively of the shadow of “Rocky”.

This film and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hinted at a grand future for Jonathan Majors, which quickly crumbled when the actor was arrested for domestic violence in late March.

| TAR | VOD*

One of the most awarded films of the season features Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”) in a role that may have earned her an Oscar nomination – and which many consider the best performance of her career. She lives the fictional Lydia Tár, an acclaimed composer who becomes the first female conductor of a German orchestra after achieving consecration in different entertainment industries – winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. But despite her achievements, she finds herself under pressure in Berlin during the production of her latest symphony, which triggers a series of questionable attitudes. She thinks she’s above everyone and everything, and is so self-centered that she doesn’t realize how her world is about to come crashing down.

“Tár” is the third feature by director Todd Field, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Entre Quatro Paredes” (2001) and “Pecados Intimas” (2006) and had not filmed for 16 years. And it is worth mentioning that, in addition to the direction and interpretation, the soundtrack also plays a prominent role in the work, conceived by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who won the Oscar 2020 for Best Score for “Joker”.

| CLOSE | MUBI

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Film, the drama by award-winning Belgian director Lukas Dhont (“Girl”) chronicles the intense friendship between two 13-year-old boys, Leo and Remi, which is suddenly interrupted by Remi, when their classmates class members begin to insinuate that the two are gay. Struggling to understand what happened, Leo watches friendship turn to hate.

Winner of 38 international awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the Public Prize at the Festival Mix Brasil, the film is highly praised for its tender approach to the theme of lost innocence and has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

| PETER VON KANT | VOD*

The most recent film by Frenchman François Ozon is an adaptation of “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant”, a play by Rainer Werner Fassbinder that the German director himself filmed in 1972.

The original film featured Margit Carstensen as a prominent lesbian fashion designer with narcissistic tendencies who falls in love with an aspiring model. In Ozon’s version, Peter Von Kant is a prominent gay filmmaker, played by Denis Menochet (who worked with the director on “Inside the House”), whose narcissism leads him to mistreat and humiliate the personal assistant (Stefan Crepon) with whom he shares your home. French diva Isabelle Adjani (“Queen Margot”) plays a great actress who was the director’s muse for many years and introduces him to Amir (Khalil Ben Gharbia), a handsome and modest aspiring actor for whom Peter falls in love and offers himself. to help you break into the film industry. Sidelined, the assistant observes everything and sees Peter being used.

The production also pays homage to German diva Hanna Schygulla, who was the original seductress of the 1970s, by casting her as the mother of Peter Van Kant.

LITTLE MOM | HBO MAX

French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s new film (“Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire”) portrays grief from a child’s point of view. Combining drama and fantasy, the plot follows an 8-year-old girl named Nelly, who travels with her parents to the countryside to clean up her recently deceased grandmother’s house. At the end of the day, the mother disappears and the girl meets another child her age, who coincidentally has the same name as her mother. The two quickly become friends. But after being invited to visit her home, Nelly is shocked to see that the place is her deceased grandmother’s own home and that her friend is actually her childhood mother.

The fable with elements of time travel premiered at the Berlin Festival and won six international trophies, including the Audience Award at the San Sebastián Festival and the Critics’ Prize at the Stockholm Festival. In addition, it delighted American critics, reaching a 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

| GHOSTED – NO ANSWER | APPLE TV+

The action comedy starring Chris Evans (Marvel’s Captain America) and Cuban Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) begins as a romantic film, in which Chris’ character meets Ana’s character, the perfect girl who believes in who is going to marry Until suddenly she stops responding to her messages. Refusing to believe this is deliberate ghosting, he decides to surprise his beloved with a surprise visit to her home… in London. But when he gets there he is immediately taken hostage by heavily armed criminals and, when he is about to be tortured, he is saved by her, who turns out to be a CIA super spy and drags him into an international spy adventure.

The screenplay is by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (“Deadpool”), the direction is by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) and the production is in charge of the Skydance studio, which specializes in making films for streaming after “The War of Tomorrow” and “Without Remorse” on Amazon, as well as “The Old Guard” on Netflix. Despite the cast and crew, the result is quite conventional and was repelled by American critics, with only 31% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

| OFFERING TO THE DEVIL | VOD*

Terror accompanies the son of a funeral home owner who returns home with his pregnant wife. But once they get there, an ancient evil with sinister plans is waiting for them. Within its fairly standard story with some generic scares, the film manages to differentiate itself by approaching demonic possession from the perspective of Jewish culture. Directed by Oliver Park, who makes his feature debut after filming horror shorts.

| RACHEL 1:1 | VOD*

Revealed in the drama “Mate-me Outra Vez” (2015), Valentina Herszage plays another troubled young woman in director Mariana Bastos’ praised drama with touches of terror (“Alguma Coisa Assim”). Raquel (Valentina) of the title is a young woman who, upon arriving in a small country town, finds herself attracted to religion by new friends, a group of evangelical girls from the local church, but when trying to find herself in spirituality, she begins to make their own interpretations, questioning misogynistic passages in the Bible. The plot embarks on moments of magical realism, when Raquel discovers a cave and begins to manifest stigmata, which can be divine or diabolical.

Screened at the Texan festival SXSW, the Brazilian film drew rave reviews from the American press and reached an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

| ON THE WAVES OF FAITH | VOD*

Marcelo Adnet’s new comedy is a provocation to evangelical pastors. He plays Hickson, a typical, ordinary Brazilian, who dreams of being a radio announcer, but works repairing computers and declaiming spoken telegrams for lovers. When he takes a gig to fix equipment on a radio station, he fiddles with the microphone and accidentally puts himself on the air. But instead of getting an earful, he gets a job. He only has one detail: the radio is evangelical and he will need to pretend he is a pastor.

Thinking he’s able to pull it off, he’s surprised when success grows and he gains followers, who want to see him celebrate a cult. This generates a crisis of ethics, which the owner of the radio doesn’t care about.

Directed by Felipe Joffily (“Muita Calma Nessa Hora”), the cast also includes Otávio Müller, Letícia Lima and Débora Lamm (all from “O Palestrante”).

| DISSONANTS | STAR+

The Brazilian comedy features Marcelo Serrado (“Crô em Família”) as a frustrated former grunge rocker, who sees his former colleagues from the 1990s following other paths, while sinking into debt in order not to compromise his integrity. The chance of a turnaround comes in spite of itself, when a freshman judge on TV, a former musician from his former band, proposes renting his studio for the recording of an artist from the musical program.

Thati Lopes (“Diários de Intercâmbio”) plays the singer at the beginning of her career, who convinces retired grunge to put guitar in her pop. More than that, she wants him to perform with her in the contest for the television award, which could boost her career.

“Dissonantes” is written by Mariana Trench Bascos (creator of “Pico da Neblina”) and Pedro Riera (“Clube da Anittinha”), directed by Pedro Amorim (“Divorce”) and produced by Querosene Filmes.

* VOD (video on demand) releases can be rented individually on platforms such as Apple TV, Claro TV+, Google Play, Loja Prime, Microsoft Store, Vivo Play and YouTube, among others, which work as digital rental companies without the need for a subscription monthly.