CrimeSight, Konami’s Among Us, sets a date for its server closure

A little less than a year after its release, CrimeSightKonami’s mystery-solving game, already has a date to close its servers.

As announced by the Japanese company, the game will no longer be available on Steam from February 27 and its servants will completely shut down on may 1.

It should be noted that the game cannot be played without servers, so after May 1 it will become a useless item in your Steam library.

The official statement is as follows:

Thank you for playing CRIMESIGHT. The service has operated continuously thanks to the support of various players since its launch in April 2022, but due to various circumstances we have decided to end the service as of May 1st. Sales of the standard and deluxe editions will end on February 27, with online battles no longer available after the end of services. In addition, the game will not be playable anymore. Despite this, we hope you enjoy the time remaining until the server shutdown.

About CrimeSight

Known to many as Konami’s “Among Us,” the game featured online sessions for two to four players, who work for either Sherlock or Moriarty, helping their respective bosses to perform or prevent a kill before time runs out. weather.

The setting was transferred to London in the year 2075, a time in which heinous crimes around the world have been reduced by 90% thanks to the implementation of a “forecasting AI” that is capable of predicting future crimes based on information found on the net.