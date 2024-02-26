Cristiano Ronaldo criticized for making obscene gesture towards fans shouting for Messi, Video – International Football – Sports

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Verification email will be sent
Check your inbox and if not, check your spam folder.
No, change email Yes, send
You already have an account associated with EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and do not miss all the benefits we have available to you.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese were the heroes of a shameful celebration.
Receive the recognition of El Casamentiras at the end of the news.
Cristiano Ronaldo He never misses a goal and this Sunday he scored with Al Nassr in their 2-3 win against Al Shabab in the Arab League.
The Portuguese opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 21st minute of the first half.
Everything was not rosy. Rival fans started shouting loudly to provoke the Portuguese “Messi, Messi, Messi”Which brought out Cristiano’s embarrassing reaction.
Ronaldo made obscene gestures with his arms, after which he is being criticized globally on social media.
CR7 recently experienced a similar situation with rival fans and also reacted angrily.
game
more sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
you have arrived content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900/month for the first two months
We know you always like to stay informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the best current news.
- Comment News that interests you.
- Keep Your favorite items.
Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.
(TagstoTranslate)Cristiano Ronaldo(T)Al Nassr