Cristiano Ronaldo criticized for making obscene gesture towards fans shouting for Messi, Video – International Football – Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese were the heroes of a shameful celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo He never misses a goal and this Sunday he scored with Al Nassr in their 2-3 win against Al Shabab in the Arab League.

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 21st minute of the first half.

Everything was not rosy. Rival fans started shouting loudly to provoke the Portuguese “Messi, Messi, Messi”Which brought out Cristiano’s embarrassing reaction.

Ronaldo made obscene gestures with his arms, after which he is being criticized globally on social media.

CR7 recently experienced a similar situation with rival fans and also reacted angrily.

