Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Roberto Martinez’s 200th International Match With Portugal: “Will Never Back Down From National Selection”

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his 200th international for Portugal on Tuesday in a European Championship qualifier away to Iceland. The 38-year-old striker has no intention of stopping there. “I will never withdraw from the national selection,” he said in Reykjavík on Monday.

“If I don’t play for Portugal anymore, it will be because I am not selected anymore. I’m not going to say goodbye voluntarily. After all, it has always been a dream to defend the colors of my country. Playing 200 international matches is not in everyone’s capacity. It shows the deep love I have for my country and the Seleção.”

In March, Ronaldo already became the most capped footballer to his name with his 197th international match against Liechtenstein. Badr Al-Mutawa of Kuwait has since held the record. With 122 goals, Ronaldo is also the top goalscorer for his country. “It would be nice if I make one more in my 200th international match. I don’t chase records, records chase me. It motivates me to keep performing at the highest level. I never dreamed that I would achieve all this.”

© EPA-EFE

Ronaldo has played in all qualifying matches since Roberto Martinez took charge of Portugal. He thanked the former national coach by scoring twice against Liechtenstein (4–0) and Luxembourg (6–0). He also found the net against Bosnia (3–0), but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Martinez had already confirmed that his star player, who began working for Saudi Al-Nassr in January, would also kick off against Iceland. “It will be a celebration,” said the Spaniard. “A player with 200 caps, that is unique. Portugal can rightfully be proud of that.”