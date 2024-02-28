Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one game for obscene gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo received a one-game suspension after apparently making an obscene gesture in an Al Nassr game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-game suspension by the Saudi Football Federation’s disciplinary and ethics committee after making an apparently obscene gesture during Al Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al Shabab.

The disciplinary committee said Cristiano could also have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (about $2,600). getty images

After the final whistle of the match played last Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen touching his ear before repeatedly moving his hand in front of his pelvic area in a video spread on social networks. This action was apparently targeted at Al Shabaab followers.

Earlier, chants of “Messi” were heard, referring to Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time Argentine rival. The committee said Cristiano Ronaldo could pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (about $2,600) to the Saudi Football Federation and 20,000 riyals to the Al Shabab team to cover the costs of the complaint.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, was seen touching his genitals while walking to the bench after the end of a league match against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2–0.