Cristiano Ronaldo misses an incredible goal and is out of the Asian Champions League

Had a match to forget with Cristiano Ronaldo al nassarBecause an unbeatable position under target failed which meant partial parity in head-to-head combat for Al Ain FC AFC Champions League 2023/2024

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an unbeatable position and was eliminated. getty images

When his team lagged by one run. El Bicho got a rebound but incredibly sent it wide on a spot that was easier to put in than take out. In any case, the forward proved himself right with the penalty score, which forced a decision via penalties.

Despite the fact that the meeting lasted 12 stages, Al Nasser could not: Brozovic, Teles and Octavio They missed their penalties, so the Saudi team was eliminated against Al Ain FC, who managed to advance to the international competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his penalty in the penalty shootout, but it was not enough to break the barrier and remain in the international tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo will dream for days and think about what an unbeatable situation he ruined under goal.