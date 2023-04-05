Cristina Ferreira criticizes woman with cellulite – Famous

Cristina Ferreira criticizes woman with cellulite

Presenter made derogatory comment on photo of Kim Kardashian.

Rita Dimas and Ana Maria Ribeiro 01:30



It was 2017 when Cristina Ferreira decided to crush Kim Kardashian, after photos of the American socialite in a bikini were shared. But the one who ended up being criticized was the presenter. The now director of Entertainment and Fiction at TVI wrote on the blog ‘Daily Cristina’ about the ‘looks’ chosen by celebrities for the Met Gala that year and, when it came to Kim Kardashian’s turn, Cristina did not skimp on criticism. “It would be better not to have gone. Does Kim have that notion? Even after taking pictures with a butt full of cellulite? ”, She wrote in the caption of the photograph of the American. At the time, there were criticisms from fans condemning the attitude of the star of the Queluz de Baixo station, with followers regretting the comment made by her.

Now, six years after this episode, Cristina rebelled against a text by Alexandre Pais, published Saturday in cm, threatening him with a lawsuit. The journalist wrote that the presenter, “on Sunday’s galas, raises – instead of protecting – arms taken by the sagging of time and the lack of a gym.”

In the same chronicle, he also referred to Maria Botelho Moniz, presenter of ‘Dois às 10’ (TVI), as a “nice but robust woman, with a tendency to gain weight”.







It was 2017 when Cristina Ferreira decided to crush Kim Kardashian, after photos of the American socialite in a bikini were shared. But the one who ended up being criticized was the presenter. The now director of Entertainment and Fiction at TVI wrote on the blog ‘Daily Cristina’ about the ‘looks’ chosen by celebrities for the Met Gala that year and, when it came to Kim Kardashian’s turn, Cristina did not skimp on criticism.





