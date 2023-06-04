Criticism in parliament over the lack of resources for the fire brigade in the event of the Hoge Venen fire: “Haven’t we learned anything?”

In the chamber, members of both the French-speaking majority and the opposition have criticized the lack of resources for fire brigades to fight fires in the High Fens.

“Once again, we are insufficiently equipped: no risk culture, insufficient materials, not enough trained personnel for such disasters,” summed up Vanessa Metz of the opposition party Les Anges. “A single helicopter was equipped to fight the fire. Don’t we remember anything about the flood?” asked Julie Chanson (Eclo), while Eric Thiébaut (PS) stressed that we have a duty to provide our services with the right resources.

Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) refuted that criticism. “We didn’t wait for a fire” to take action, he assured. The minister cited the possibility of increased allocations for relief areas, the introduction of a standardized procedure in 2021, or specialized training in France to fight wildfires. It is planned to build a European fleet with 32 helicopters this year. The Directorate General of Civil Protection is investigating the possibility of keeping them in Belgium.