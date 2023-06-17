Criticism of Sturgeon grows within her own party: “She has suspended others for less”

A number of Scottish politicians are calling on Scottish First Minister Humza Yusuf to suspend his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon from the Scottish National Party (SNP). Sturgeon, 52, was arrested on Sunday in connection with an investigation into possible fraud with campaign money.

In early April Sturgeon resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the SNP. A little later it turned out that there was an investigation into possible financial abuse in the party. The former Scottish prime minister was briefly arrested on Sunday in that investigation, but released after questioning. She maintains her innocence.

Many members of the Scottish opposition are calling for Sturgeon’s successor in the SNP and Scottish government, Hamza Yusuf, to suspend Sturgeon from his party. But the call also comes from within their own ranks. SNP MP Angus McNeill tweeted on Sunday: “This soap opera has gone on too long.” “Nicola Sturgeon has suspended others for far less time.” Craig Hoy, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives, is calling on Joseph to “show some leadership now and suspend his predecessor from the SNP”.

“Innocent”

Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday morning and then questioned. He was released after 5 pm. She later insisted on Twitter that she “knows without doubt that she is innocent of any wrongdoing” and thanked “those who continue to believe in me and know that I am not a member of the SNP or Will never harm the country”.

The 52-year-old Scottish politician’s husband, former SNP business leader Peter Murrell, was already arrested in April over the matter. The couple’s home in Glasgow was also searched, as was the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. £110,000, a luxury motorhome worth around £100,000, was seized from Murrell’s mother’s home. Murrell was released shortly after pending further investigation. Two weeks later, party treasurer Colin Beattie was briefly arrested. After this he resigned.

The investigation – called ‘Operation Branchform’ – began in 2021 and revolves around possible financial fraud involving more than 600,000 pounds (over 700,000 euros) in campaign donations.