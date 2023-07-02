Criticism of The Barn closure continues: “paying to watch screens”

Every evening at The Barn Rock Werchter causes gloom. The tent can handle 20,000 people, but the doors have to be closed in advance due to overcrowding. We are also aware of its disadvantages.

Two and a half hours before they started, the Barn was already packed with fans of DJ Fred Again on a Saturday night. A smaller version of the Sportpalais – it can seat 20,000 people – is a point of disappointment every night at the Rock Werchter. Due to the influx, the organization has already had to close the tents. He had Warhaus, Charlotte De Witte and Iggy Pop on Thursdays, Ben Howard and the Editors on Fridays, and again on Saturdays. The crowds are expected again on Sunday with Christine and the Queens and Rosalia.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

With Gate and a crew building up, the organization tried to ease the pressure from outside. However this in turn causes funneling and drumming. And another screen came up. To onlookers, it looks like wiping up bleeding. “Bad system”, it seems on the meadows and on social media. “Paying 292 Euros for a ticket, and then missing out on several concerts due to queues and lack of space. What a quality”, or “Now I pay to watch a concert on screen.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

in consultation with the artist

Live Nation understands the frustration. “But we want to be able to provide the best concert experience possible,” says spokeswoman Nele Bigare. “There are advantages to the barn. in the barn we can Top productions, we make that choice in consultation with an artist. But we are aware of the shortcomings, such as closing at full capacity. Safety and health are our priorities, good crowd management is a part of that.

Read this also. Collecting cups last time rewards: up to seven free drink vouchers in 15 minutes

Read this also. Lil Nas X’s torso, Josh Homme’s mustache and Rosalia’s tsunami: not to forget on Rock Werchter’s fourth day

Questions are also being asked of some of the bands at The Barn. The Editors were the headliners during their last visit to Werchter. “A headliner at The Barn can claim a spot on the main stage in the late afternoon or early evening,” says Bigare. “But you can have a unique experience in the dark at The Barn. Anyone who has seen the show out there surely understands this. The reactions from the people who came in have been really positive.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

A final piece of advice is, “If you don’t want to miss a show, we recommend you get to the tent on time.”

Then the gates ensure funnel formation. , © Koen Bouterse

© Koen Bouterse