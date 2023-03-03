Critics’ Opinion on Elizabeth Banks’ New Film

Acclaimed? Feature film that tells the true story of a bear who died of a cocaine overdose is successful among international critics

Looks like The White Powder Bear pleased the international critics! With direction of Elizabeth Banksthe film tells the story of a bear that, after consuming cocaine — dropped from a drug dealer’s plane — begins to terrorize the local population.

Although bizarre, the feature was based on a true story that happened in 1985, in a forest in Georgia. However, unlike the film, the animal was found dead after an overdose and there were no reports of violence against residents at the time.

But, after all, what does the critic have to say about the feature? On Rotten Tomatoes, the film — so far — has an approval of 70%, while on IMDb, the note is 6.6. Released this Friday (24), the production seems to have pleased the public and most critics. Check out what they said about it below. The White Powder Bear.











An incredible blast, especially if you have the benefit of seeing director Elizabeth Banks’ insanely violent comedy/thriller with a sold-out crowd… “The Bear in the White Powder” will unite people. “The White Powder Bear” will save cinema.”

Christy LemireRogerEbert.com

It has a sophistication, buoyed by Jimmy Warden’s serpentine script and Elizabeth Banks’ shrewd direction. It may be a kitschy horror movie in many ways, but it’s a good fun time that knows how to deliver legitimate scares and raucous humor.”

Jeff YorkThe Establishing Shot

It’s basically a killer shark movie, but on land, and with a “demented” black bear instead of a great white. The movie isn’t for the faint hearted (I’ve lost count of all the disembodied members), but, as Yogi would say, it’s better than your average bear.”

Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger











It’s a great premise, but, overpopulated by drab, unfunny characters, The White Powder Bear is, unfortunately, a party animal that never starts. It’s not exactly Coke Zero, but it’s close.”

Ian FreerEmpire Magazine

The White Powder Bear is not revolutionary, but it is absurd, silly, idiotic fun. That is the question!”

Nate AdamsThe Only Critic

The White Powder Bear walks to the rhythm of its bizarre, tachycardia heart. Banks’ dark horror action comedy never fails to entertain because it never claims to be something it’s not.”

MN Miller, Ready SteadyCut











It’s too campy and self-deprecating to be an indelible work of cinema, but that’s not the point: it’s original and it’s a really good moment.”

Vanessa WongBuzzFeed News