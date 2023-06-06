Critics sacked and crew not happy: Idol already a much hyped series | movies and series

June 04, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Sculpture Already one of the most talked about series of the year, although it doesn’t seem so because of the quality of the story. HBO Production ExcitementProducer Sam Levinson and singer The Weeknd have been slammed by critics and even a part of the crew is not happy with the final product.

There was a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival after the premiere of the first two episodes of Sculpture, This may sound like a huge compliment, but film experts say it’s really just a polite gesture.

It is now clear that the reviews are pouring in. One critic after another sabotages the series. Sculpture Mainly the manufacturers would have a warped imagination.

Part of the crew working on the series agrees with those criticisms. Sculpture is about pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who learns the dark side of the entertainment industry when she falls for club owner and cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd). There was a lot of turmoil backstage at the series.

Director Amy Seimetz was initially hired to direct filming. After a few months she again leaves the project. In that time, 80 percent of the series has been filmed. According to sources, The Weeknd feels the series is told too much from a female perspective. So Seimetz is fired.

Sam Levinson, already involved as a writer on the project, is being brought forward to take over as director. He decides to throw everything he has recorded so far into the dustbin.

‘Outrageous, Outrageous Love Story’

According to the crew, Levinson has a very different vision than his predecessor. That part of the team certainly isn’t happy. One contributor states, “I signed on to be a dark satire on 21st century fame, but the show turned out to be exactly what it was meant to be.” Rolling stone,

The crew has to watch Levinson adjust the story and completely destroy the message in his eyes. The series was to be about a singer who becomes a victim of the industry. And how he must fight to gain his freedom. According to the crew, what remains is a tumultuous, outrageous love story.

Levinson, who featured controversial sex scenes Excitement don’t even want to be afraid Sculpture Add multiple nude scenes. For example, he comes up with scenes in which Tedros sexually assaults and assaults Depp’s character. The crew members find the sight of Levinson worrisome. One employee even calls it torture porn. Some scenes designed by Levinson were not shot.

showing a lack of control

The constant rewriting and reshooting of scenes caused stress for the crew. Recording took months due to a lack of direction and the staff working long hours. Often they do not know what to expect the next day. Furthermore, they no longer have any idea of ​​what the series should ultimately look like. There have simply been too many changes to keep up.

according to review Advertisement Can be seen in the series. “The problem with the well-known and controversial Sculpture is that the chain is flowing in all directions. As if the producers weren’t sure which tone they wanted to choose,” the paper writes.

series, which replaced the successful HBO in the United States succession Will have to take charge, hurry will undoubtedly benefit. But whether viewers are still curious about the subsequent episodes is anything but certain.

