Cruises with the Nautica Experience Events Package

Thu 29 Jun 07:55



Company Profile



Those looking for company that everyone will enjoy can feel confident at Nautica Experience Events Almere. Although short ‘company outings’ don’t cover the loads, there is so much possible in a tour company that this can truly be called a fully fulfilling experience. In addition, there is availability for groups of up to 450 guests. There is a choice of various packages or self-curated activities, where culinary delights combined with fun are guaranteed to ensure a successful day out on the Almere waters. “There are lots of beautiful wetlands in Almere which we are happy to show everyone.”

Everyone has always liked to take a walk on the water

Kevin van Drumt and his partner Charlotte Schraders speaking. Two well known faces in Almere, especially Kevin is known and loved by many as the guy who is always sailing or can be found near his boats. In 2018 he was elected as the first Water Mayor of Almere. Something the entrepreneur is still proud of. “Like the love of entrepreneurship, the love of water is in my genes.” In 2015 he started his own tour company with the purchase of the first large tour sloop. He now has 43 boats in his fleet and employs over 40 people during the summer months. Meanwhile, the demand for cruises continues to grow.

We can put groups of up to 450 guests on the water at a time

8 to 80 years of age

“The demand for group tours is really huge,” says Van Dremt. “Logical too, because Almere has beautiful inland waters, which are plentiful. Plus, sailing is really fun for everyone, because so much is possible with a boat. Whether one is 8 years old or 80 years old, everyone enjoys on the water in their own way. You can actively steer a small boat by yourself, but also have quiet conversation on the boat with snacks and music. There are bigger boats with a captain, opportunities to barbeque on the boat or anchor somewhere and have luxurious meals. Nautica Experience Events also offers packages where groups can spend their day or even a weekend together. For example cocktail workshops, water skiing or an overnight stay at a hotel.”

It is important for us to cooperate with local entrepreneurs

local support

The tour company also teams up with other local entrepreneurs, which Van Drumt considers important. “It is very important to me that we work together, that we can offer all our services together. We not only strengthen the local economy, but also strengthen tourism opportunities for the city. For example, we work closely with The View, Strand22, Restaurant Buckboard, Loetje Almere and Outdoorpark SEC, among others. In fact, all of those companies are also located on the water.” The entrepreneur himself also owns a restaurant called De Kapitin, where guests can have a drink or a meal before or after the cruise. Travelers can also use other culinary options.”

central location in the Netherlands

Charlotte Schraders emphasizes that the customer’s wishes are always central and that almost anything is possible. “We can handle groups of up to 450 people, so we are available for larger groups as well. We are noticing more and more people coming back who have been here before. For example, because they once chartered a small boat themselves and now want to have a full arrangement with their company. For example, KLM regularly visits us, but also the province, the police and various schools. According to Schraders, this is also due to Almere’s favorable location. “The waters of Almere are literally right in the middle of the Netherlands. It is ideal for companies or organizations that operate across the country. Since Almere is very centrally located, travel time is always limited. And parking is also free at some wharf locations.

heated covered

Although the summer months are busiest for Nautica Experience events, tour boats are also used during the colder months. “We have covered boats, which can also be heated. So bad weather cannot hinder the work. The great thing is that we can always switch quickly. Last week I got a call asking if we could make arrangements for a large group three days later. Our answer? Yes we can do it. And it turned out to be a great day on the water.

Nautica Experience Events

Bowlin 70

1319 CS Almere

W: www.nauticaexperience.nl

T: 036 303 16 79

M: [email protected]