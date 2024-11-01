Cruz Azul: America’s Post about Jonathan Rodriguez

Through social networks, Águilas sent a clear message to La Máquina regarding the rumor of the signing of Cabecita.

Cruz Azul is scheduled to debut in the MX League’s 2024 Clausura tournament, in a match where he will face Pachuca at the Estadio Azul field. However, The news of the transfer market has been in full swing in the last few hours.

instruction of Cement Machine decided not to hire Juan Escobar After the dispute with Martin Anselmi. And not only that, but they will also try to find a place for him in Liga MX or a club abroad. This immediately spread rumors: Could Jonathan Rodriguez come back?

It was stated by some sources that the La Noria organization would proceed to bring back one of the symbols of the Ninth Star. And although the intentions may have been, from Vamos Azul we were able to learn that There is no conversation for this to happen,

Amidst the rumors and excitement generated by Celeste fans over the possibility of the Uruguayan’s return, The Eagles didn’t want to remain silent and left a great message Through their social networks.

America sent a message to the network through Cabesita Rodriguez

On its social network account X, America took the opportunity to announce the intention. Just when everyone’s talking about him, The people of Copa published three images of Cabecita with the legend “Jonah Rodriguez” and an emoji with a thumbs upThe same gesture that the player does in one of the photos.

America’s Post by Jonathan Rodriguez. (@americaclub)

In line with the Azulcremas post, from within the Nido de Copa board He told one of our colleagues that it is “false” that negotiations are taking place between Cruz Azul and the US For further transfer.

Cruz Azul will seek NFM

According to information from Carlos Ponce de León, director of records, although Cruz Azul does not negotiate the hiring of Cabecita, Yes, it will attempt to replace the position that Juan Escobar will free up by appointing another non-trained person in Mexico.,