Cruz Azul beats Tigres and takes lead in Clausura 2024

La Maquina took temporary lead in the tournament after defeating Felino by a narrow margin on home ground

Mexico City — The activation of the seismic alert during Saturday afternoon was not a major disruption Sports City Stadium Almost the entire crowd was present in the stands to watch a high caliber duel between the two blue Cross And tigerswithin the framework of day 7 of Completion 2024 In Liga MX,

With five consecutive matches without defeat, blue Cross They showed personality on the pitch from the very first minutes of the game, with the ball controlled in the center of the field, goalkeeper Kevin Mair playing as a libero and the midfielders able to jump the lines and take on a methodical opponent closed in their area. Were making long passes. With surprise. Who hoped to cause harm through retaliatory strikes.

During the first half, blue Cross They enjoyed a concert of intense attacking football that became a delight for the divine parishioners, although it was out of tune in the last resort towards the frame. During this, tigers He dropped back into defense to intercept the ball in the light blue boots and his moment came during the late stages of the first period, when he pressed along all his lines and tried to score on three occasions.

Cruz Azul beats Tigres and takes temporary lead in Clausura 2024. Imago7/Manlio Contreras

The first warning came just after 4′, courtesy of the boots of Rodolfo Rotondi, who was ultimately the player with the most unsuccessful attempts in front of goal. Angel Sepúlveda also scored three tries and was assisted to a lesser extent by Rodrigo Huesca, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna. By tigersOziel Herrera was the most active player in front of the frame and Andre-Pierre Gignac disappeared into the green.

In complement, blue Cross faced a more aggressive version of tigersHowever, they maintained concentration and gave the Cats few spaces to breach their goal, with only a deflected shot from Gignac into the light blue area making the most of the opportunity.

for its part, blue Cross He passed his first ‘test by fire’ with brilliant points with Martin Anselmi on the bench, however, he blamed a significant lack of goals, without significant changes in the attacking axis, due to the injury to Gabriel Fernández during the previous date. The sole responsibility rests on the shoulders of Angel Sepúlveda.

As a reward for good football blue Cross Developed before the unpublished version of tigers So far in the tournament, the goal has appeared to favor the local cause after Uriel Antuna played on the last line and a low cross inside the small area, finding the foot of Diego Reyes in his own frame. ,

During the final moments of the duel, the good atmosphere in the stands increased the frustration in the Tigres team, leading to a clash between Eduardo Tercero and Carlos Rodríguez, for which the Tigres defender had to see a red card. With tempers still simmering, players from both teams argued in the foul area and Villar Ditta was even sent off.

With this result, blue Cross He reached six games without defeat and will sleep as the leader Completion 2024 With 16 points, it awaits what Monterrey does this Sunday against Toluca at the BBVA Stadium. for its part, tigers He was left with 14 units and fell to fifth place in the classification.