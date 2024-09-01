Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar would have fought with Martin Anselmi

The Paraguay defender would have faced the Cruz Azul coach. These would be the reasons…

Cruz Azul is about to begin its journey in the 2024 Clausura tournament of Liga MX. Their new coach Martin Anselmi came with new ideas, giving hope to locals and strangers alike. However, The first internal conflict would also take place on his stage, whose protagonist would be Juan Escobar.,

In this winter transfer market, La Máquina Cementera hired several players, including central defender Gonzalo Piovi. Due to this competitive arrival a Tension over who will be the starting central defender in a clear line of 4 defences. So that he can become DT.

This tension may have been reflected in some special incident in the last hours. According to information received from Adrian Esparza Oteo on his X account (formerly Twitter), This Tuesday there would have been a confrontation between Juan Escobar and Martin Anselmi in the La Noria facilities,

What happened between Juan Escobar and Martin Anselmi?

According to the TUDN reporter who covers the daily life of the La Noria club, this conflict is caused by the fact that Could not guarantee Paraguayan ownership In Argentina’s favorite lineup.

,This Tuesday there was an argument between Juan Escobar and Martin Anselmi on the Ferris wheel. The reason for this was that, apparently due to internal competition, the Paraguayan ownership was in danger, a situation that caused irritation in the captain of the machine.,Esparza said on his social networks.

The tweet that exposed the Escobar-Anselmi conflict. (@A_Esparzaoteo)

If Juan Escobar is a substitute, who will replace him?

Thinking about a hypothetical replacement for Juan Escobar, and keeping in mind the line of 4 defenses used by Martin Anselmi, Who could take the place as right central defender is Villar Ditta, forming the back line with Gonzalo Piovi, Despite suffering from discomfort, the Colombian defender played an important role in the preliminary friendly matches.