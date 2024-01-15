Cruz Azul vs Chivas match summary (3-0). Target

the worst thing that can happen Shivaj before facing America It was an exhibition just like the one they put on blue Cross On his return to the Azteca Stadium. La Maquina showed Guadalajara’s shortcomings and returned to the top of Clausura 2024, defeating them 3–0 in the process.

Chivas’ defense was non-existent On the court of the Colossus saint ursula And he took advantage of it blue CrossA team that learned a lot after last week’s defeat AmericaNow he didn’t have as much ball but he was very lethal.

Barely seven minutes had passed since the start of the game and Machine Celestial was already ahead on the scoreboard with the first goal Lorenzo Faravelli,

team of Anselmi They worked perfectly during the week, recovered from what happened against the US and put in a great performance with a terrific red and white defense.

There was a witch in the blue night who once again cast a spell on his ex-girlfriend. antuna that in the middle of the week he apologized for celebrating excessively with cluster He scored two goals and his celebrations in both were restrained.

He Guadalajara He had to change, he had to do something so that they did not flood the basket with goals because the second half was still missing and there was no use in keeping the ball in their possession because they were ineffective in attack.

in supplement Gago Made adjustments to close down the defense and attempt to harass the goal. Kevin MeierWho continues to show that he is one of the best reinforcements of the tournament Liga MXBeing a leader of cement workers and keeping his goal at zero despite little efforts. Shivaj,

despair of Gago On the one hand, prompting him to try with two forward centers jose juan macias and from the other ChicharitoBut only the former managed to make his mark on the field, with the latter shouting and slapping his teammates more than anything else.

the only dangerous step hernandez balcazar It was a goal that was denied 88 minutes Due to an apparent offside, which only caused the red and white fans, who were in the majority at the match, to gasp. Aztec

Machine Returns to top based on points with pachuca And Shivaj If they want to fight America in the 16th round of the series, they will have to rethink many things. Concacaf Champions Cup,