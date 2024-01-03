Cruz Azul: With Amaury Morales, Anselmi will change the logic

At Cruz Azul he will be determined to give more opportunities to youngsters. In this context, one of the biggest promises will be the tip of the spear.

Cruz Azul continues to prepare to give its best version in the 2024 Clausura tournament of the MX League. It is expected that Martin Anselmi will have a leading team on the platform, for which work was and is being done in the winter transfer market. However, There will be space for young players tooAnd Especially for one of the jewels.

In the latest edition of El Podcast de la Maquina, Javier Alarcon, Tito Villa and Paco Villa focused part of their speeches on the demonstration The decline of the Celeste and Mexican football in general in cases of The emergence and consolidation of the generation and young people in the basic forces In the first teams.

,Cruz Azul had seven young players in the Copa Libertadores, in that final they beat Boca at the Bombonera but lost on penalties, Seven. Galdames, Piñeiro and Cardozo only reinforced Cruz Azul…. ,What was done in the 90’s has ceased to be done now and we need a left back, a completely foreign defensive line to damage Guerrero and Huesca,Outline of Alarcon.

In this context it is the same Adrian Esparza OteoGiven screenshots of the five domestic players who made their debut in the Apertura 2023, and who played few minutes. ,Cruz Azul had five players debut in the last tournament, four of which came in the same match against Atlas.You might remember on match day 1 that a lot of people were suspended, expelled and so on, and then he made his debut amaury morales, All of them have played only one game in the tournament, are debutants and have no consistency. in processes”began.

Martin Anselmi will give prominence to Amaury Morales and other young domestic players

However, the journalist covering Cruz Azul’s life gave the panel good news: Martin Anselmi may have decided to give more prominence to Amaury Morales during the Clausura 2024as well as other young people Came out of the mine.

“I think that Amaury Morales is going to be one of the variants of Martin Anselmi in this tournamentI see Amaury as a player who He’ll usually be on the bench and I think he’ll start getting minutes., We have to remember this Anselmi is a man who likes to give youth a chance ,

I hope the Cruz Azul children are given this opportunity, I understand this Martin Anselmi and Ivan Alonso’s whole intention is to give the kids a few minutes,TUDN reporter said.

To supplement this information, Paco Villa expressed his I want Morales to get this role, as well as Rodrigo Huesca and Rafa Guerrero. With the first team.

“I’d rather no one comes than the wrong player comes. I prefer that they play with Amaury Morales, that they give a chance to Rodrigo Huesca, that Rafa Guerrero consolidates himself in the center“For years money has been spent on footballers who leave nothing for the institution.”Launched the narrator.

Who is Cruz Azul’s young promise Amaury Morales?

Amaury Morales is a 28-year-old midfielder who is known for his dominance and good ball handling. Last Apertura 2023 tournament they participated in Scored less than 23 goals and scored less than four goals in nine games., in September He made his first team debut against Mazatlán and played only one minute.And weeks later he made another brief appearance against Pumas UNAM.