Cruz Azul’s available free agents

Cruz Azul intends to strengthen itself with a free agent due to the injury to Toro Fernández. These are your best options in the market.

It has been a busy few days for Cruz Azul, who have made a great start to Clausura 2024. One of the keys to Martin Anselmi’s team has been the attacking duo of Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez., The two were able to complement each other and cement each other’s victory. However, ‘Toro’ suffered a serious knee injury and would miss the remaining matches of the championship.

As a result of this situation, ‘La Máquina’ plans to appoint a footballer to strengthen the leadership of the Argentine coach. While it is true that youngsters like Matteo Levi, Amaury Morales or Brian Gamboa have been looked at well, they have only had a few minutes in the first team., Therefore, with the intention of becoming the protagonist of Liga MX, they intend to sign someone with experience.

The problem for the Cement team in this case is that the transfer market is closed. Therefore, league rules state that only players who are free agents can be signed., Based on this, the great desire of the institution is for the arrival of Carlos Vela, although it is a difficult operation. This list will feature a number of free players, but that doesn’t mean they don’t demand a big contract to sign.

Free agents Cruz Azul could sign for Clausura 2024

1. Oscar Romero: 2 million euros

The 31-year-old Paraguayan terminated his contract with Turkish club Pendikspor after one season, in which he scored 3 goals in 13 matches played. The former Boca is known due to the demise of his twin brother Angel Romo at Cruz Azul, Unlike his relative, Oscar is an attacking midfielder who specializes in playmaking.

Oscar Romero, a substitute for Cruz Azul (Imago)

2. Jairo Torres: 3.5 million euros

The 23-year-old Mexican winger prematurely terminated his contract with Chicago Fire a few days ago. The American team needed a place in the team, so Torres was a sacrificial player., Last season he played 22 games, although he failed to score a single goal or provide an assist. In Liga MX he played for Atlas.

Jario Torres, a substitute for Cruz Azul (Imago)

3. Anwar Al Ghazi: 3 million euros

The 28-year-old Dutch winger has had quite an eventful career as he has worn the shirts of Ajax, Aston Villa, Everton and Lille. However, his last team was Mainz in Germany, which decided to terminate his contract at the end of 2023 because the player spoke out in favor of Palestine., In view of the political controversy that arose, a decision was taken to separate him from the club.

Anwar Al Ghazi, a substitute for Cruz Azul (Imago)

4. James Rodriguez: 5 million euros

The great Colombian midfielder is in contention with Sao Paulo just six months after his arrival. While the footballer has claimed a delay in the payment of his wages, the club is not happy with James’ persistent injuries, Therefore, it is expected that the matter of his departure from the institute will be resolved in the next days.

James Rodriguez, a substitute for Cruz Azul (Imago)

5. Carlos Vela: 2 million euros

The 34-year-old forward is a great desire not only of Cement fans, but also of Cruz Azul himself. The club may have already proceeded to find out the conditions of the footballer who was released from Los Angeles FC. However, the Mexican will not only demand a very high salary, but will also have no intention of returning to Liga MX.