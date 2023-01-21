Crypto stakes come for high ELO Valorant, equipped to kill

Every online multiplayer game is plagued with a litany of problems, and Valorant is no exception. Fortunately, Riot is quick to respond to game-breaking cases, but some pests are deeply embedded in the community and difficult to eliminate. Crypto gambling is the latest on the list of community-driven issues, and it’s the biggest threat to high-ELO Valorant in 2023.

Valorant’s upper echelon (made up of 1.23% of the community) is dealing with an issue straight out of a cyber thriller. Earning the ultimate Holy Grail, the Radiant badge, is no piece of cake, but a new test awaits Radiant holders at the highest level of Valorant.

Crypto betting is the bread and butter of large-scale esports, but it doesn’t belong in the Valorant rankings. On a smaller level, match-fixing comes as a package with betting. High-tier Valorant is your primary goal, as that’s where most of the high-stakes matches with streamers and pro players happen. Through communication platforms like Discord, punters have created a full circle looking for live ranked games with notable names or leaderboard holders. To win the bet, they would purposely join or DM a player in the party to exploit the result.

While it might sound like a once in a blue moon type of issue, players like Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan, Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta and more have reported similar incidents in a short time. . The frustration has reached a point where skilled players are considering creating a private league, which sounds like a great idea for the pros. But, beyond that, it would eventually kill off high ELO Valorant.

“Is it time to create a pro 10s/high ELO discord? I feel like all the BS in the rankings has become too much. It would be a lot more fun anyway,” Tarik said.

The private league is a viable but risky solution

Tarik shared the idea with his fans, drafting the requirements to enter the potential private league without crypto betting. It included advice that many aspiring professionals may have a hard time sticking to. From being on a Tier 1 team to having 500+ hours of streaming, the criteria seemed strict. A league like this works guarantees a clean environment, but it is dangerous for the Valorant ranking.

An excellent example of this is the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Faceit games. Dedicated gamers know that the official matchmaking condition is far from perfect, while Faceit provides a clean platform for serious gamers. Consequently, MM is now considered a place for non-serious gamers who log in to kill time, not compete. And while having a clean third-party platform is great, it’s not something Riot wants for their FPS.

Since the release of Valorant, Riot has held the reins tight. Whether it’s in the in-game store, ranked play, or on the esports circuit, Riot is the ultimate watchdog and organizer. Skilled players creating a private league to escape the crypto fiasco would only leave a bunch of non-serious, less-skilled players in ranked queues. Not to mention, it would discourage aspiring players from achieving the coveted Radiant badge. After all, it’s not going anywhere.

If crypto gambling continues, deserving players may want to come up with a private solution to dodge gambling. Of course, it wouldn’t be anything like Faceit, but it would serve the same purpose. As a result, the official Riot matchup will have no real competition. Much like CS:GO MM, the game will come down to casters, stakers, afflicted, and whatnot.

Unfortunately, a private league seems to be the only solution, as crypto betting is a crisis not entirely in Riot’s control. The developer may dig up some bad guys and dish out bans, but the players are making money and they like it. A wave of hardware bans might scare off stubborn fixers, but it’s still a long shot.

Still, a private league has its own challenges. For example, once a private league becomes popular with the larger player base, longer queue times, tired concourses, and similar issues will arise. Not only that, the community at large relies heavily on external leagues to play something as simple as rank will put the credibility of Valorant’s upcoming in-game tournament system in a bad light.

Whatever the case, high-ELO Valorant is under significant threat. Since it is a community created issue by some bad actors, the entire player base is at risk of suffering the consequences.

However, all hope is not lost. Players hoping to turn pro still have Valorant Premier to look forward to. So keep on working and hone your goal for Valorant Immortal rankings to join the big leagues in the future!

via: www.pcgamesn.com