CS:GO: A sale of skins was made for half a million dollars

The world of video games has always been one full of surprises, and CS:GO with its skin sales is no exception.

Recently, it has been revealed that a the second largest transaction in CS:GO history, and it has been for an impressive amount of money. the danish player luksusbumsco-founder of skinbid.com and known for being a skin collector, decided to put his iconic AK-47 Case Hardened. This skin is considered one of the most expensive in the world, with such a high value that the listing page had to increase its price limit to accommodate the sale price of $447,000 US dollars.

AK-47 Case Hardene. Via zipL

Although it seemed like it was going to take a while to find a buyer for such a highly priced digital item, Luksusbums finally found someone interested in buying their AK-47 Case Hardened. According to news site Dexerto, the skin was sold as part of a joint purchase. for more than $500,000.

To facilitate the transaction, another Danish player, zipeL, offered to act as an intermediary. In addition to the Case Hardened AK-47 skin, the sale also included the Case Hardened Blue Gem Karambit knife. That same knife was sold for $1.5 million and is the most expensive skin in CS:GO history. The Luksusbums Karambit, however, is of inferior quality, worth “only” $100,000

“I just completed the second largest transaction in CS:GO history!” wrote zipeL on Twitter.

to all those nerds that said come back to me when the ak sells for 400k you are delusional zipel, hello bitches — zipeL🇩🇰 (@zipelCS) April 16, 2023

Although expensive skin transactions in CS:GO are nothing new, this one in particular has drawn attention due to its high value. The AK-47 Case Hardened features a 661 pattern highly valued for its beautiful blue hue, and four Titan Holo decals. Each one is worth around $60,000. Additionally, the skin is in “minimum condition,” the best known condition for the 661 pattern on an AK-47 at the time of this writing.

Luksusbums decided to sell this particular skin after obtaining the Wild Lotus AK-47, a skin that he found more aesthetically appealing. The new owner of the AK-47 Case Hardened is anonymous, though it is suspected that he is a Chinese gamer who also owns the souvenir AWP Dragon Lore, a skin valued at over $100,000.

With Counter-Strike 2 just around the corner, we may see more high-priced skin transactions in the coming months. CS2 is expected to arrive this summer, which could lead to an increase in demand for high-quality and exclusive CS:GO skins.