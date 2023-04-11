CS:GO becomes a roguelike game thanks to a community mod

Many might think that CS:GO is living his last moments of life until the arrival of counter strike 2 during the next summer and it may be so, but that does not mean that Valve’s competitive shooter still has a lot to say during these months.

For example, today we bring you the work that is being carried out OrelStealththe creator of a new mod baptized with the name of Rogue that completely transforms the shooter and turns it into a multiplayer roguelike cooperative to enjoy with our friends or other colleagues through the internet.

In fact, Rogue is already available in the CS:GO Workshop (although at the moment it is in an early phase of a kind of early access) and includes everything you can expect from a roguelike either roguelitecounting on different characters with which you can play with your own abilities, procedurally generated levelsmore of 100 cards with a series of bonuses and penaltiesfinal bosses…

As for the reason to release it now, still unfinished (it’s a completely free mod by the way) is that OrelStealth he prefers to publish it at this time to avoid the chaos that will come with the release of CS2 (in principle the mod should also be compatible with the new game) and incidentally you can also take advantage of the comments from the community to make adjustments.

One bullet, five kills

This has not been the only news of the day related to CS:GO since a few hours ago we told you how a player has starred in one of the most epic plays in the history of the shooter, managing to kill his five enemies with a single shot with the AWP in the banana zone in Inferno.

As we said at the beginning, CS:GO still has a lot to say in these months leading up to its “retirement”.



