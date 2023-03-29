CS:GO: BLAST revealed the Major trophy and the community erupted in criticism

BLAST.tv showed for the first time what the Major trophy will look like and the community expressed their total disagreement with its design.

In the month of May, the world of CS:GO will live its last major tournament before making the transition to Counter-Strike 2. This Wednesday, BLAST.tv, organizer of the event, published a survey for the community to choose the Paris Major trophy. However, the response was clearly negative to the options that were presented and The networks were filled with criticism.

«Help us choose the BLAST.tv Major trophy»

As we all know, In Valve’s shooter there is no other tournament more important worldwide than the Major. Recently, it was officially announced that the one in Paris would be the last edition to be held in CS:GO, since the next one will be in Copenhagen, Denmark, and will be played in Counter-Strike 2. For this reason, all fans are excited to experience this latest Major and expect it to be an unforgettable competition in every way. On Wednesday, BLAST presented the model they have in mind for the Major trophy and let people choose the color. Nevertheless, Criticism from the community was not long in coming, alleging that the design did not honor this tournament.

The two trophy designs with different colors.

“We wanted to create a trophy design that was close to the BLAST brand but stood out from the crowd,” said Faye Marlborough, BLAST Director of Creative Solutions. In addition, Marlborough explained in the statement that the idea of ​​the organization was “redefine what a Major could look like”something that seems not to have gone down very well.

With all the respect to the designer, change this trophy asap —Madstyke (@LeFloodeur) March 29, 2023 “With all due respect to the designer, please change this trophy ASAP”

Wow, none of them please! It should be something high-quality and really unique! The majors are the biggest thing in CSGO. This looks like a toy, sorry. — Florent CLANET (@HeyFlorent) March 29, 2023 “None of them, please. It should be something of high quality and really unique! The Majors are the most important thing in CS:GO. Sorry, but this looks like a toy.”

On the other hand, some fans even proposed some trophy examples for BLAST to be inspired by, such as Katowice or Cologne IEMs. In short, voting is open to the community for the next two days, so It remains to be seen if the Major organization will make the decision to redesign the Major trophy.