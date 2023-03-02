CS:GO breaks its own record for concurrent players in just two weeks

Although it seems impossible to believe CS:GO has just broken a new record for simultaneous players on Steam. Find out everything here!

Despite the fact that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was released in 2012, the reality is that it doesn’t seem to matter much to the fans who continue to enjoy the game day after day. And it is that the CS: GO player community has just broken another record on Steam, surpassing his own record for concurrent players from two weeks ago.

Specifically, less than two weeks ago, the popular Valve game had reached the maximum number of simultaneous players in its entire history. by getting 1,320,219 users over a weekend. However, this record did not last long, since less than two days ago the fans broke the counter again, reaching an even larger figure.

How many simultaneous players did CS:GO have?

Although it’s hard to believe more than a decade after its launch, the number of concurrent players reached an impressive 1,324,800, which demonstrates the enormous vitality that the title has among users.

Most surprising of all, even though CS:GO is a relatively old game, it’s still on Steam’s most played games list. surpassing titles that were released more recently such as Hogwarts Legacy (whose peak was 879,308) or Forspokenwhich only reached 12,579 concurrent players.

Clearly the Counter Strike gaming community is loyal and passionate, and chances are it won’t be long before the title breaks some records again. In any case, we cannot help but be surprised by the huge number of people who today still decide to play a title that, Without a doubt, it has already become a classic of FPS games on PC.

Let’s remember that Counter Strike: Global Offensive is available on Windows, Linux, macOS, PS3, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

