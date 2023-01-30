CS:GO breaks player record again in 2023

During the last days, Valve’s FPS reached its second highest number of connected users, ranking below what it obtained in 2020.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most recurring competitive games for players when looking for a tactical shooter. Launched in 2012 and with a free version in 2018, the acclaimed CS:GO continues to garner players simultaneously. And now it reached a number not seen for a long time.

According to SteamCharts Valve’s FPS scaled to an approximate figure of 1.2 million connected users. Even so, it did not exceed the 1.3 million that materialized during the time of the pandemic, specifically in April 2020, in which it had an average of 857,000.

Highest peak of players at the beginning of 2023 in the last 30 days in CS:GO. Via SteamCharts

The reasons for the escalation of players in CS:GO are not entirely clear. On the one hand, it could be the hype that surrounds its esports scene, and more so taking into account that the Spring Groups 2023 of the BLAST Premier has ended and that it will start very soon. ESL season 17 and IEM Katowice 2023.

On the other hand, it could be due to the slight but relevant updates to the set of maps to be played casually and competitively. In fact, Anubis, one of those released during its 10th anniversary alongside Tuscan’s return, was the one that received the most attention in terms of changes made in the last two patches.

At the moment CS: GO is once again positioned as one of the titles with the most players on the Valve platform. Beyond the aforementioned, new rumors have also emerged about its port to Source 2. This is something that persists for what it is, a rumor, but some prefer to believe that sooner or later the title will transfer its resources to said graphics engine.