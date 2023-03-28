CS:GO Breaks Record With Over 1,500,000 Concurrent Players After Counter-Strike 2 Announcement

Valve’s official announcement about Counter-Strike 2 has generated a lot of interest in the series. In just a few days after the revelation, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive achieved a new record for concurrent players on Steamsurpassing the previous one of 1.42 million users connected on March 13 of this year.

According to the SteamDB and SteamCharts websites, the new user spike occurred last Sunday, when There was an incredible 1,519,457 simultaneous players in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is expected that this record will not last long, since at the time of writing this note there are more than 1,300,000 users connected to the game.

Much of the excitement for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive stems from the fact that all player progress will carry over to the sequel. As for example, all skins in the game will be available in Counter-Strike 2.

Right now, Counter-Strike 2 is going through a Beta test. However, Valve did not disclose the exact number of players who will have access to the trial version, nor did it explain the selection criteria. The company has already made it clear that the only way to know whether or not you can play Counter-Strike 2 is to open CS:GO and see if the option appears in the main menu. Valve had to make this clarification since There are many websites that offer access keys to the new game, but they are scams.

Counter-Strike 2 is scheduled to be released in the summer, (Latin American winter) and it will be offered as a free upgrade for CS:GO. In addition to bringing renewed graphics, this new version promises to change the physics of the game and add several improvements related to the connectivity and performance of its servers.

Source: PC Gamer