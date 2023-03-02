CS:GO explains the keys to its success after so many years

what he is living Counter-Strike: Global Offensive this 2023 does not make any kind of sense. Despite not having any operations or major updates, the shooter rey continues to reap incredible numbers day by day. This past Sunday, February 26, the video game reached the peak of 1,354,248 playershistorical record of CS:GO and that exceeds got just a few days ago. Many wonder what it is about this video game that, ten years after its release, people are still so hooked on it. The best response has been offered by the title itself in its account Twitter.

The figures of the CS:GO During the week they are excellent, but the weekend arrives and the video game lives its best moment. During the last seven months the video game has exceeded the peak of a million players and there are four consecutive ones, surpassing the previous month. February 2023 is being one of the best months and they have already broken the record several times in addition to increasing the number of players by more than 10%. While many people try to kill the CS:GO Compared to other video games, the reality, as shown by the numbers, is very different. The title of Valve It does not need updates, new maps or missions to have more players every day. This itself makes us wonder what would happen to these figures if the company included some innovative content. The latest innovation was the last box of skins which was controversial.

CS:GO comment on your own success

Jake Lucky, journalist for esportswas asked in Twitter how was it possible for a video game to be so successful ten years after its launch. Several voices in the sector, players and fans responded, but the most shared response has been that of the video game account itself. “It takes minutes to understand and a lifetime to master and the more you invest, the more you earn. The feeling that it all comes together never gets old. either a tapa spray perfect, new utility, a ace or a clutch; is Counter-Strike«, I have answered. This very philosophical and sentimental response has been praised by all his players.

Because it takes minutes to understand and a lifetime to master, and the more you invest the greater your returns. The feeling when everything comes together never gets old. Whether it’s a one tap, a perfect spray, a new piece of utility, an ace, or a clutch; it’s Counter-Strike. —CS:GO (@CSGO) February 26, 2023

As the comment says, You can already take a long time on the server that there will always be room for improvement, something that hooks a large part of the community. It may seem that competing in CS:GO It only offers anger, but the reality is that we live great moments surrounded by great people. To this day he is still the shooter king par excellence hooking the most veteran and attracting the attention of the newest. 2023 is going crazy and it can still get better with an even competitive scene and updates that bring attention to players who left or never were.