CS:GO: FaZe Clan is the winner of the Intel Grand Slam 4

In Malta, FaZe Clan lifted the ESL Pro League 17 title and thus became the winner of Intel Grand Slam 4.

The North American organization sought to make history in CS:GO and, to do so, they had to win a new international title. This Sunday, FaZe Clan became ESL Pro League 17 champion and stayed with him Intel Grand Slam from the fourth season. In the Grand Final, karrigan and company prevailed by 3-0 against Cloud9 and lifted the trophy in Malta.

Since 2017, ESL has incorporated a tournament system called Intel Grand Slam, where the winner would take 1 million dollars in prizes. In this case, the award It is awarded to the team that manages to win a total of 4 Tier S titles organized, precisely, by ESL. Among others, the IEM Katowice, Cologne, Dallas, ESL Pro League, even the Major appear. In the first 3 editions, the winners were Astralis, Team Liquid and Na’Vi, respectively. For the fourth season of the Intel Grand Slam, FaZe Clan was positioned as the top candidate to keep the prize, after being champion of IEM Katowice 2022, ESL Pro League 15 and IEM Cologne.

This Sunday, the team made up of rain, broky, karrigan, Twistzz and ropz he had an unbeatable opportunity to keep the million dollars. In the final of the ESL Pro League 17, FaZe would face Cloud9 with the aim of winning the cup and the Intel Grand Slam. The first map of this encounter was over passchoice of Cloud9, and the European group would end up prevailing 16-13. After the first hit, FaZe quickly took advantage of the momentum to get into a 2-0, thanks to 16-9 in Inferno. For his part, Cloud9 saved the first matchpoint of his rival by beating Mirage 16-11. Despite the efforts of the CIS team, FaZe Clan closed out the final 3-1 thanks to the 16-11 in Ancient.

Definitely, the Intel Grand Slam 4 has an owner and it is none other than FaZe Clan, which also claimed the title of the ESL Pro League 17. In total, the North American organization pocketed a total of 1.2 million dollarsalong with direct qualification for the IEM Cologne and BLAST Premier World Final 2023.