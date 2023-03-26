CS:GO hit its all-time number of concurrent players in 2023

After the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 the FPS keeps moving forward breaking records.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been on the market for more than a decade. Over time, he kept the Counter-Strike franchise active with many players in his pocket. But in 2023 it continues to exceed limits and is already preparing for what is the farewell to the CS:GO acronym with the next takeoff of Counter-Strike 2.

According to SteamCharts Valve’s FPS scaled to an approximate figure of 1.5 million users connected, surpassing that already achieved in the recent February and April 2020. It also became the second Steam game to establish a significant number of connected below Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and its 3.5 million marked in January 2018.

Highest player peak reached in CS:GO. Via SteamCharts

Obviously the reason for the increase in players in CS:GO fits with the recent announcement of its conversion to CS2. Here you will detach from the old Source graphics engine to use its most recent version, Source 2which until now is dominated by games like Dota 2 or Half Life: Alyx.

Also, we must not neglect the amount of technical improvements that it will bring to its gameplay. We’ll have new visual effects, interactive smoke/fire, and reworked maps to the point of being redone from scratch. It’ll even end the debate between 64 and 128 tick servers by applying a subtick system for a smoother experience.

Until then, several players will continue to play CS:GO while waiting for the release of CS2 in the middle of this year. In the meantime, some will have the opportunity to play the limited test that features the Dust 2 map and will offer modifications before the global release of the final version of the game.