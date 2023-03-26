CS:GO launches a new box and is on the verge of its historical record of simultaneous players: These are all the skins of the Revolution Case and the reason for the euphoria – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

After just over six months without adding new cosmetics, the developers of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive They have decided to end the drought. A new collection of skins is now available in the game thanks to the new Revolution box. As usual, this container includes 17 brand new skins and the traditional “extraordinarily rare item”. In this case, instead of knives, the selection of harder-to-get items is made up exclusively of gloves.

All the new skins in the Revolution Case that just arrived in CS:GO

The truth is that the aspects are quite well chosen. Having spent so much time since the last new skins, there was a desire to be able to renew the AK-47 wave M4. Both rifles receive a cosmetic of the highest rarity category available for weapons. Accompanying from the second row are the AWP, P200 and UMP-45. In general, the aspects look very good, although we will have to be patient. As usual in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, when a new set is released it’s best to wait for things to stabilize. Buying in the first days means paying a very high extra cost.

All Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players who play matches will be able to get the new Revolution Crates. At the moment They are being sold in the market at a price close to ten euros which, yes, promises to decrease rapidly over the next few hours. This situation has caused the game to almost reach its all-time high of players on Steam. Although CS:GO always has very solid numbers (more than a million players at the best times of the day), even more members of the community were encouraged to play a few games in the last hours reaching the number of 1,273,800 concurrent users according to SteamCharts. Just 30,000 less than the best moment in its history.





In addition to the skins, a new theme song and a sticker capsule have been added to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any more news in the offing for Counter-Strike. From the historic change to the AWP from a few months ago , Valve has been pretty inactive. There is no operation in sight and the fact that a new collection of skins has come out almost definitively rules out the release of one in the near future. Of course, we continue to trust that one day Source 2 will end up arriving…

Cover image courtesy of AznBankaiiobtained through his video on YouTube.