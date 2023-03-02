CS:GO: NiKo praises m0NESY

Since the end of last year and so far in 2023, G2 Esports has taken the CS:GO scene by storm. The samurai have found the level that was demanded of them for a squad of their size and they have paid for it with two titles. G2 clinched the BLAST Premier World Finals trophy last December by beating Team Liquid and breaking their 5-year title drought. Touching ceilings on your level, G2 I continue on an impressive winning streak, which not only served to establish a historical record, but also to take the IEM Katowice 2023. In an interview on a podcast called talking counterNikola Kovac «nikoG2 Esports star commented on all this and more. being one’s own niko main architect of amazing statements and account of his experience with the new promise of CS:GO and his partner, Ilya Osipov «m0NESY«.

The thirty-third episode of the Talking Counter podcast had more than just your typical CS:GO chatter. The presence of niko in the program led by figures from the international scene such as SPUNJ, moses and YNk, he gave us three hours of unmissable talks. Unlike other times, Niko He did not give free rein to highlight his recent consecrations by increasing his personal figure. He rifleman Bosnian changed the tables a bit and gave time to talk about many of those around them. especially about m0NESYwhom NiKo not only describes as the future of CS:GObut as the present also of shooter by Valve.

NiKo: “When m0NESY plays FACEIT in Russian, he can even be the leader of a team”

For those who follow m0NESY closely, these statements will not make much of an impression. Although more than one will continue to find it difficult to understand the work of a player that is the young Russian AWPer. Of course, it has helped NiKo a lot to spend more than a year working with him within the team to understand much more. The young man called to be the future of CS:GO is already the present, the highlights of m0NESY in his year of rookies not only serving to amaze spectators, but also to cause astonishment in figures like himself niko or Aleksandr Kostyliev «s1mple«.

m0NESY took his first HLTV MVP at the consecration of the BLAST Premier World Final 2022 / Photo: Courtesy of HLTV

In this case it was the Bosnian CS:GO legend who lavished praise on m0NESY. niko Consider the following about how you observe the performance and capabilities of your AW Per. «…In practice he (m0NESY) he is very good, but when he plays on FACEIT and speaks Russian, he can even be an IGL (In Game Leader). The way m0NESY understands the game and talks is amazing…».

In addition to these words, NiKo tells a little more about what m0NESY’s way of working is on a day-to-day basis. The Russian player is known for the immense number of hours he has in CS: GO despite his young age. «…I think when we finished our game yesterday, he came in and played FACEIT until 5 in the morning.…» says Niko. «…For me, and many, it is very difficult to play so much and be happy, but m0NESY does…».

Finally about m0NESY, niko He told an anecdote about Cloud9, which leads NiKo to think that he would like his young partner to develop. «…We’re sitting behind Cloud9 while they were playing and we were warming up, and I heard a voice talking a lot. I didn’t know who it was, so I asked m0NESY who it was. he told me it was Dmitry Sokolov “sh1ro”…” Niko continued, “…That’s what I want for m0NESY, that he is able to control the gameespecially on the CT side, where he can constantly project everything that happens around him…»

m0NESY and NiKo were crowned champions of the IEM Katowice 2023 after losing in the 2022 finals, that was the first defeat in a final for the Russian and the third for the Bosnian

The anecdote about the extra role of sh1ro (current player #3 in the world) in Cloud9, was one of the motivations to raise the roof by m0NESY. The young player is still only 17 years old and at that age he has already achieved incredible milestones in his professional career. Just like NiKo believes, CS: GO has all his cards on may m0NESY be one day what is s1mple today. The wonders of niko even living with this player for more than a year, they only mean that for us, simple connoisseurs, we have years of surprises left watching m0NESY play the video game.