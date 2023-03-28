CS:GO once again breaks its record for simultaneous players

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) seems to be oblivious to the arrival of counter strike 2, or at least as far as the data is concerned. He shooter de Valve is living in 2023 the best year of his life in terms of simultaneous players, a record that has been breaking as the months have progressed. On this occasion, the iconic video game has once again outdone itself over the last weekend. In a new boom Counter-Strike for the CS2 beta, global offensive has surpassed a million and a half concurrent players.

According to data from Steam, Last Sunday, March 26, CS:GO had a total of 1,519,457 simultaneous players.. The figure represents an increase of practically 200,000 users, since last February it reached 1,354,248 attendees. In addition, it should be noted that this is the third time that global offensive beats his own record of players in the title. Counter-Strike reached 1,320,219 accounts after the commotion caused by the launch of the Revolution Case and the commotion of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) of Katowice.

CS:GO is living its last moments with a new all-time peak of 1,519,457 concurrent players, but its reign will soon come to an end with the arrival of @CounterStrike 2. Brace yourselves for the ultimate test of skill and strategy, as a new king rises to claim the crown! pic.twitter.com/leKOqmRnYB —Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 26, 2023

The new peak of players coincides with the launch of the beta of counter strike 2which is returning many users to the shooter. In addition, in the sports field, it coincides with the victory of FaZe Clan in the 17th ESL Pro League, becoming the fourth team in history to win the Intel Grand Slam. Precisely last February Valve responded to the longevity of CS:GO with these statements: «It takes minutes to understand it and a lifetime to master it and the more you invest, the more you earn. The feeling that it all comes together never gets old. either a tapa spray perfect, new utility, a ace or a clutch; is Counter-Strike».

Beyond the good health of CS:GO, currently Counter-Strike meets the transition from global offensive to CS2 in mind. At the moment Valve has not revealed any specific release date for Counter-Strike 2. However, the developer has ensured that it will be released next summer. The next majororganized by BLAST and held in Paris, will be the last under the stage of global offensive. Therefore, players like Oleksandr Kostyliev «s1mpleThey have already asked Valve for ‘time’ to prepare the change.

