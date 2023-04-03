CS:GO: Players spent $100 million on crates during March

March was a record month for CS:GO. players bought cosmetic boxes in quantity to reach a large figure.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community has broken another record. According to reports from csgocasetracker.com, in the month of March 2023, CS:GO players opened a staggering number of cosmetic cases, reaching a record $100 million spent on them in just one month.

In total, an estimated 39.5 million boxes were opened, almost double the previous record reached in February 2023, which was 27.7 million boxes opened.

The increase in the number of open boxes is undoubtedly a response to Valve’s announcement about counter strike 2, which will be released this North American summer. Since the release of this game was made official, fans have broken the record for concurrent players in CS:GO, preparing for the release of the sequel.

CS:GO players have been opening cosmetic crates for years in the hope of obtaining extremely rare and expensive weapons and knives. While you never know exactly what you’re going to get when you open a box, this is precisely what makes box opening so exciting for players.

With the announcement that players can “bring their entire CS:GO inventory” into the new game, the number of open crates may continue to increase in the coming months. The Counter-Strike 2 beta test is underway, and as more players are allowed to join, the excitement around the game is likely to continue to grow.

While some may criticize the practice of spending large sums of money on cosmetic crates, it’s clear that CS:GO players find great excitement in the chance to obtain rare and unique items. With the release of Counter-Strike 2 on the horizon, this excitement is only likely to increase in the coming months.