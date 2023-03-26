CS:GO reaches its all-time high in players on Steam after the announcement of Counter Strike 2

The announcement of counter strike 2 this week has generated a lot of interest in the previous game from Valve, Counter Strike: Global Offensivewhich doesn’t usually grab too many headlines, but it doesn’t need to be one of the most popular games on the market today. Steam.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive was released in 2012, it’s still one of the most played on Steam, but Valve is already thinking of replacing it (literally): Counter-Strike 2 is going to come out as a free CS:GO update when it comes out this summer.

It is a similar case to Overwatch 2. The decision in general has been liked by the fans, happy for the large amount of technical news that the sequel will have (and free), and this weekend CS:GO has reached its peak number of players on Steam: more than million and a half people playing at the same time.

Counter Strike 2 Revitalizes Interest in CS:GO

According to data from SteamDB, on Sunday, March 26, the maximum number of concurrent players in CS:GO in the eleven years of the game’s history was reached: 1,519,457 players at 15:00 CET on Sunday.

It is the largest percentage increase in CS:GO players since the start of the pandemic, when it reached 1,308,963 players in April 2020.

However, Valve’s tactical shooter had been on the rise in recent weeks: at the beginning of March 2023, before the announcement, it already had more than 1.4 million players, although 1.5 million was reached for the first time this weekend. week.

VIDEO Counter-Strike 2: Creating the maps

Counter Strike 2 will update the old 2012 CS:GO engine to the Source 2 engine, but we will be able to keep all our inventory from one game to the next.

The game will have technical improvements: Valve has highlighted several in a series of videos, such as now smoke grenades are dynamic volumetric objects that react with the environment, light, fire or explosions, or improvements to the tick ratethe interval of times the server reacts to each movement or shot.

Interested players will be able to try a limited trial, only for a selection of CS:GO players. in which they will test a set of CS2 features (no date yet).

The global launch of counter strike 2 in summer 2023 in Steamtaking the place of CS:GO, which is one of the most popular eSports.