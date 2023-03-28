CS:GO Surpasses 1.5 Million Concurrent Users After Counter-Strike 2 Announcement

If you are a fan of Counter-Strike and you have not been lucky enough to receive an invitation to participate in the closed beta of its sequel, counter strike 2it is more than likely that with the announcement of this new game you have wanted to return to action and play a few games at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to make the wait more bearable until its premiere, which is scheduled for this summer on PC.

A new record for CS:GO

If you are in this situation, know that you are not the only one who has fallen back into the networks of CS:GOgiven that the game just broke its own record for concurrent playersa milestone it has reached more than 10 years after its original premiere.

His previous record was 1.35 million of users, while In the last few hours, a peak of more than 1.5 million simultaneous users has been registered on Steamthus making the game the second title that has reached the most players at the same time in the entire history of the Valve platform, only below pubg and its 3.2 million.

The expected sequel

counter strike 2 will be a completely free team-based competitive multiplayer action game that will replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when it premieres. Will use the new engine Source 2 to introduce technological improvements that will affect the gameplay, it will have better servers capable of recording everything that happens during a game with greater precision and it will introduce a multitude of changes to the maps.

In the event that you want to know more about him, we encourage you to take a look at the complete report that we dedicated to him a few days ago, where we detail all the information that has come to light since it was announced last Wednesday.



