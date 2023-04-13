CS:GO Transforms Into A Roguelike Game Thanks To A Fun Community-Developed Mod

Although Valve has already made official the launch of counter strike 2, the community of CS:GO keep having fun with the popular game that gave you so many hours of play for years to its committed community. Thanks to a mod created by OrelStealth, a community user who transformed the popular shooter tactician in a completely different game.

The mod baptized with the name of Rogue, is a game mode that completely transforms the shooter and turns it into a cooperative multiplayer roguelike to enjoy with our friends or other colleagues, as you know, we can find all these game modes in the Workshop of CS:GO.





This game mode includes everything we can expect from a roguelike either roguelite, having different characters with which to play with their own abilitiesprocedurally generated levels, more than 100 cards with a series of bonuses and penalties, final bosses and much more.

Although the mod is not completely finished, the creator prefers to publish it at this time to avoid the chaos that will come with the release of counter strike 2although in principle, the mod should be compatible with the new game, on the other hand, by launching it at this moment you can take advantage of the comments of the community to make adjustments.