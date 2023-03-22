CS:GO: Virtus.pro will use his name again in ESL and BLAST tournaments

One year after the ban, Virtus.pro will rejoin ESL and BLAST tournaments under their own name.

Due to the war and its relationship with Russia, the organization played under the title of “Outsiders” in CS:GO competitions. This Wednesday, Virtus.pro announced that will reuse both their original image and name in BLAST and ESL tournaments. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you what has changed in the situation and what will happen to the championships he won under the provisional name.

Since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, most areas of the world have been affected. Of course, esports were no exception. In fact, many tournament organizers decided “veto” those teams that had any kind of link with the Russian government. Among the main affected were Gambit Esports and Virtus.pro, who were unable to return to compete in tournaments organized by ESL and BLAST in CS:GO, for example. However, Virtus.pro released a statement announcing his reintegration into these tournaments under his original name.

“We welcome BLAST and ESL’s decision to welcome Virtus.pro back into their tournaments as a result of an in-depth review, which confirmed that the club complied with the reinstatement requirements» expressed Nikolai Petrossian, the CEO of the organization. At the time, ESForce (the parent company of Virtus.pro) was acquired by VK, which has part of its shares in the Sogaz domain. The problem with this is that said state corporation is one of the entities sanctioned by the European Union. Thus, all of this linked ESForce to the Kremlin, thus deriving in the sanction by ESL and BLAST. Finally, VK decided to sell Virtus.pro for $2.28 million to an Armenian businessman in September 2022.

In short, we will see again Virtus.pro in BLAST from March 22, while in ESL the change will occur from March 28. Finally, it is likely that tournaments won by “Outsiders” such as the Rio Major will be awarded directly to Virtus.pro.