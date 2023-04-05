CS:GO: When does 9z play FaZe at IEM Rio?

9z will debut against FaZe Clan at the IEM Rio and here we will tell you when the long-awaited match for the Group Phase will take place.

Unfortunately, the Argentine organization could not qualify for the RMR de Américas, but it still has an important CS:GO tournament ahead of it. In this case, 9z Team will participate in the IEM in Rio de Janeiro and his debut will be against FaZe Clan. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you how each one arrives at the big event and When will this match take place?

The groups for #IEMRio are confirmed ✅ 3 teams from each group will advance to the play-offs in the Jeunesse Arena 🇧🇷 The action begins on April 17th! pic.twitter.com/Xikxcnuf2s — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) April 4, 2023

Little by little, the competitive year of CS:GO is approaching towards Paris, where the last Major of this game will be played. In fact, this week the RMR will begin to meet the participants and BESTIA will be in the Americas, being the only Argentine representative. Despite having made history by qualifying for the Antwerp and Rio Majors, 9z Team was one step away from the RMR of the Americas. However, the “Violet” will have a important international event in brazilian lands during april. The team made up of try, dgt, max, dav1d and buddha He already has a confirmed rival for the first phase of the IEM Río and this is none other than Faze.

The Bracket of Group B

As seen in the image, 9z will be integrating Group B of the IEM Rio and its debut will be against FaZe Clan. The European group, made up of rain, karrigan, broky, Twistzz and ropz, is currently one of the best in the world. FaZe even comes from conquering the ESL Pro League 17, which also gave them the Intel Grand Slam of Season 4. Therefore, it is clear that La Violeta will have a very difficult opponent for the first match. Nevertheless, the format of this Group Phase will be double eliminationwhere all the matches will be the best of 3. Of course, 9z has the chance to give the big surprise and prevail in the duel.

Definitely, the match between 9z Team and FaZe Clan will be held next Monday, April 17, corresponding to the Group Phase of the IEM Río. You can follow all the tournament action on Twitch.