The Independent Union and Officials Central (CSIF) supports the protest of the emergency personnel of the University Hospital of Toledo (HUT), who this morning have gathered at the doors of this service to denounce the constant work overload to which they are subjected and to which the Management does not provide a solution, causing the conditions to be unsuitable for providing adequate care to the sick.

With this concentration, in which more than 50 professionals from this service have taken part, it is intended to focus on the deficiencies that cause recurring saturation and that causes increased waiting time for patients.

In fact, just yesterday there were 65 patients awaiting hospital admission, in some cases with more than 24 hours waiting for a hospital bed; This morning there are still 36 patients in the ER awaiting admission.

The professionals, after the silent protest, have stressed that “we are overwhelmed, we feel completely burned out, we have been dragging this situation for a long time.”

Among the problems reported by workers, and which CSIF has also reflected on numerous occasions before, are the lack of personnel and deficiencies in the organization.