CT will be present in the city of the Alhambra

Storm Circuit returns to Andalusian lands with Grenada Gaming Tournament. The main amateur structure of Riot Games in Spain will be present at the Granada Gaming Festival, one of the main video game events in Spain.

The competition will feature two tournamentsboth integrated into the category of Tier 1 of League of Legends and VALORANT. In addition, an online-only tournament will be organized. A total prize pool of €4,500 and you can get a lot of points for the general ranking of the Storm Circuit.

qualifying phases

Granada Gaming Tournament will begin next March 24th with the online phase of the tournament of VALORANT and will end the March 26th. On the other hand, the remote qualifiers of League of Legends will start on March 31st and will last until April 2. From this first phase of the competition will come eight teams per titlethe two best teams of each game will achieve the pass for the face-to-face edition in Granada.

Face-to-face phases

The stop at Granada Gaming Festival will have a qualifying and one Grand finale of both games during the days April 22 and 23. The qualifier will take place on first day and the enrollment limit will be 16 teamswho will face each other until the two finalist teams of each title are known.

The Grand finale will take place on April 23rd. The two teams classified in the online phase and the others two winners of face-to-face qualifier they will face each other in BO3 format, the best of three, until a winner is achieved. In addition, both the champion and the runner-up of each game will be able to take the €4,500 prize pool which is distributed between both titles as follows:

First place: €1,500

€1,500 Second place: €750

online tournament

There will be a competition of LoL and VALORANT what will it be exclusively online during the days April 8 and 9. The tournament will have a qualifier from which 4 teams that they will see their faces in the final phase. This tournament will serve to obtain points for the general ranking of the Storm Circuit, but a prize pool will not be distributed.

registrations

Through this linkcan register for any of the tournaments, as well as more information about the competitions.

A meeting point for gamers

Grenada Gaming Festival is a multidisciplinary event with a program loaded with content that is held every year at the FERMASA premises. Fans can enjoy the best of esports, such as Circuito Tormenta, from a space for national video game developers, as well as a huge number of experiences related to video games.

It will also give its visitors the opportunity to enjoy the TFT LVLUP National Grand Finalthe competitive structure of the game Teamfight Tactics in our country, which will be held online. The finalist players will have the necessary technical equipment to fight for the title this season from the event in Granada.

The season 2022/23 of the Storm Circuit It is possible thanks to the support of Riot Gamesof Red Bull of Intel and Omenof PcComponentsof samsung ssdand of chocomel.