Cuba imposes sanctions on people involved in international drug trafficking operations

In Cuba, a court ordered deprivation of liberty between 20 and 30 years for foreign and Cuban nationals captured during an international drug trafficking operation.

According to Cuban television news reports, about 15 people, whose names were not released, were sentenced on charges including crimes of international drug trafficking, assault, illegal possession and possession of weapons, and other crimes.

The trial took place in the Criminal Chamber of the Provincial Court of Santiago de Cuba. The Prosecutor’s request took into consideration the seriousness of the act and the intention of the leader of the operation to introduce narcotics into the country through the shores of the Santiago Municipality of Guayama, in addition to establishing a logistical support base for subsequent drug landings. An attempt was made.

Anti-narcotics units of several provinces of the country have completed the dismantling of a criminal chain that, based in Jamaica, was seeking to introduce and market the product in the national territory of Cuba.

In the operation, 300 pounds of marijuana, large sums of money, satellite phones and other means of communication, firearms, a false license plate of a vehicle used to transport goods on Cuban soil, a speedboat, among other means were seized.