Cuba sells defective used cars for thousands of dollars

The prices of used and defective cars in Cuba continue to surprise would-be buyers on the island and the international public opinion.

In such circumstances it is completely absurd to market vehicles for prices beyond the reach of the majority.

Cars with these specifications are available for sale in Cuba to individuals and MSMEs.

They’re a lot of old cars with various technical problems, costing thousands of dollars depending on the make and model.

An example of this situation is the gasoline Toyota which has been in operation for many years. This car is marketed to individuals at an extremely high price of $30,000.00 USD. If you buy it through MSME, the cost reduces to $13,000.00 USD.

Many people have been injured in different accidents, which is why they have abandoned Cuba-based rental agencies.

Among the most common faults you can find bodywork problems and damage to the key recognition system. Similarly, there are many cars available for sale with broken timing belts and faulty spark plugs.

Almost all of these vehicles have already traveled thousands of kilometres. Cuba buys them and uses them to rent to tourists at various agencies.

Then when technical problems arise due to various reasons, they put them up for sale at a higher price than their original cost.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba began selling cars in freely convertible currency (MCL). Some vehicles were sold at four times the international market price.

The entity handling these sales in Cuba is Corporación Cimex.SA. For some years now, MSMEs have been authorized to import their own vehicles. Of course, they cover the costs of all aspects of the process.



