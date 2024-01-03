Cuban Baseball Federation signs agreement in Australia

positive news for Cuban baseball They remain a trend in the international arena. It was revealed about the signing of an agreement that will promote the practice and development of the sport between the two countries.

Morning of Friday, February 9, 2024 Cuban Baseball Federation On his social network account X, he published the scoop that refers to the moment when the legal document was signed. In that sense, he affirmed that the organizational unit Cuban baseball and the New South Wales Baseball League signed a memorandum of understanding at the Cuban Embassy in Australia.





The Cuban Baseball Federation expressed its gratitude to the Antillean authorities in the maritime country for representing the cooperation and achieving the above mentioned agreement. Similarly, he also revealed the details of the agreement.

Cuban Baseball Federation signs agreement in favor of sports development

Taneris Dieguez La O, Ambassador of Cuba, He was responsible for signing the memorandum before the Commonwealth of Australia, He did so on behalf of the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation. Additionally, Mark Marino, who serves as the executive director of the New South Wales Baseball League, was the other authority to sign the said legal document.

It is necessary to mention that these types of agreements are based on the comprehensive development of the nations as part of the expansion of their projects in each sporting discipline, in this case, baseball. Also, with the MoU, a series of criteria are created for both parties to benefit and achieve success.

The main objective of the agreement will be to establish the basis of cooperation between the two entities to exchange games in baseball and baseball 5. In this sense, criteria have also been set for the inclusion of softball.

At the conclusion of the agreement, sports officials from New South Wales were present, as well as similar representatives from the Cuban Embassy. He highlighted the relationship between the two organizations to support the development of Cuban baseball and the interest in collaborating in the same way.