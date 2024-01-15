Cuban family evicted from home they had lived in for 32 years

A Cuban family was evicted in the early hours of this week in Cienfuegos province.

independent media report Cubans around the world They say that the family was living in that house for 32 years.

Similarly, along with the video, he also highlighted that an important official of the dictatorship is behind the expulsion.

“On February 20, in Cienfuegos province, police and DTI broke into my mother’s house at 4 a.m. to evict her,” the man told the aforementioned media.

“They took my brother and put him in the first unit, where we have lived for 32 years,” the source said.

“All this is for the benefit of Major María de los Ángeles Monterubio. Then they say eviction does not exist in Cuba,” he concluded in his complaint.

Last October, a young Cuban mother and her three children faced eviction from the stairs in a building located in the municipality of Playa in Havana, where they slept.

The situation, which generated concern, was reported in a Facebook post by blogger Obdiel Torres Guevara.

According to what he explained, unidentified authorities took the mother and her three children from where they were and took them to Santiago de Cuba against their will. At 5 a.m. the mother was taken away in a vehicle with her two children, while the eldest child remained in Havana.